President Buhari goes to London for another medical check-up

President Muhammadu Buhari

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. He has left Abuja for London through Kenya to continue his treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

Photo credit: AFP
Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has left Abuja for London through Kenya to continue his treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

