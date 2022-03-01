Nigeria designates two airlines to evacuate citizens from Ukraine

Parents of Nigerian students in Ukraine

A protest by parents of Nigerian students in Ukraine at the embassy of Russia in Abuja on February 28, 2022 calling for peace in Ukraine. 

Photo credit: Mohammed Momoh | Nation
By  Mohammed Momoh

West Africa Correspondent

Nation Media Group

The Federal Government of Nigeria has appointed two national airlines, Air Peace and Max Air, to commence, by Wednesday, the evacuation of its citizens held up in troubled Ukraine.

