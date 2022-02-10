Adulterated petrol blamed for fuel shortage, damaged cars in Nigeria

Nigeria petrol shortage

Long queues of vehicles struggling to get petrol in some filling stations near NNPC office in Abuja, Nigeria. Adulterated imported petrol in Nigeria has been blamed for the scarcity of the product.

Photo credit: Mohammed Momoh | Nation Media Group
logo

By  Mohammed Momoh

West Africa Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Abuja

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.