Over 2,000 killed in Nigeria cholera outbreak

Lagos,

The death toll from the cholera outbreak in Nigeria since January has hit 2,141 among more than 65,000 suspected cases, said the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

In a latest update on the cholera outbreak reaching Xinhua on Tuesday, the health agency said a total of 65,145 suspected cholera cases have been reported from 23 states and the Federal Captial Territory as of Thursday, among which there were 2,141 deaths, representing a case fatality rate of 3.3 percent.

According to the update, new suspected cases in the week between August 23 to August 29 have reduced to 2,127 from the 3,098 cases recorded in the previous week.

"The national multi-sectoral EOC (Emergency Operations Center) activated at level two continues to coordinate the national response," said the update, adding the NCDC has supported the affected states through deployment of rapid response teams, deployment of cholera rapid diagnostic kits, etc.

Cholera is a highly virulent disease characterized in its most severe form by a sudden onset of acute watery diarrhea that can lead to death.