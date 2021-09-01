Cholera kills at least 58 people in Nigeria’s Borno state

General hospital in Gwoza, Nigeria

Patients admitted to General hospital in Gwoza, Nigeria following a cholera outbreak in Borno state which has killed 58 people in the last one week.

Photo credit: Mohammed Momoh | Nation Media Group
logo

By  Mohammed Momoh

West Africa Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Abuja

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.