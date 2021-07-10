Cholera outbreak kills 325 in Nigeria in first half of 2021

Lagos,

An outbreak of Cholera has killed 325 people in 15 states and the capital of Nigeria between January and June of this year, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) said in a report on Saturday.

In an update of the Cholera outbreak in Nigeria, the health agency said a total of 14,343 suspected cases of cholera were reported from 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) during the period, with 325 deaths.

According to the report, about 27 percent of suspected cases across the country are those in the 5-14 years bracket.

The health agency added that it has been supporting states to ensure a coordinated, rapid and effective response to the current outbreak, including deployment of rapid response teams to support the response at the state level, provision of medical and laboratory supplies, and scale-up of risk communications amongst other activities.

Cholera is a highly virulent disease characterised in its most severe form by a sudden onset of acute watery diarrhea that can lead to death by severe dehydration.