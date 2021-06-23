Poor sanitation
File | Nation Media Group

Counties

Prime

Poor sanitation a ticking time bomb in Rift Valley towns

By  Eric Matara  &  George Sayagie

The putrid stench of waste water hits you as you approach Kaptimbor street in Kabarnet town, Baringo County.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Safari Rally: Nairobi traffic to be disrupted tomorrow

  2. DCI arrests six over Southern Bypass robberies

  3. Why counties' spending on Covid-19 remains murky

  4. PRIME Poor hygiene a ticking time bomb in Rift Valley towns

  5. MP calls for crack down on beggars for hire syndicate

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.