Breakthrough as cholera vaccine made from rice

In Mid-2020, an outbreak of cholera was announced in the counties of Marsabit and Turkana. Marsabit had recorded 268 cases while Turkana had posted 222 cases.

The World Health Organization has classified cholera as one of the re-emerging communicable diseases.

However, the fight against cholera has received a major breakthrough. This is after an edible cholera vaccine made of powdered rice proved to be safe during the first phase of human clinical trials.

This vaccine has been made by grinding genetically modified grains of rice. According to the trial results, the vaccine that has been named MucoRice-CTB has not shown any side effects.

Dose escalation

On the contrary, it has portrayed a good immune response. This vaccine has also been found to stay stable at room temperature.

“We have every reason to be optimistic, especially due to the dose escalation of the MucoRice-CTB vaccine. All participants in the trial responded to the vaccine at the low, medium and high doses with the largest immune response at the highest doses,” said Prof Hiroshi Kiyono from the Institute of Medical Science at the University of Tokyo who led the trial programme.

Prof Kiyono said the new vaccine grows in genetically modified Japanese short-grain rice in plants that produce a nontoxic portion of CTB.

He explained that the rice protein bodes behave like a natural capsule to deliver the antigen to the gut immune system.