Breakthrough as cholera vaccine made from rice

The cholera bacteria. Prof Kiyono said the new vaccine grows in genetically modified Japanese short-grain rice.

By  Simon Mburu

  • The World Health Organization has classified cholera as one of the re-emerging communicable diseases
  • The vaccine has also been found to stay stable at room temperature

In Mid-2020, an outbreak of cholera was announced in the counties of Marsabit and Turkana. Marsabit had recorded 268 cases while Turkana had posted 222 cases.

