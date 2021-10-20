Nigerian celebrities, youths hold protests against police brutality

nigeria EndSars protest

Nigeria joint security operatives clampdown on protesters during a protest to commemorate one year anniversary of EndSars, a protest movement against police brutality at the Unity Fountain in Abuja, on October 20, 2021.

Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon | AFP
By  Mohammed Momoh

West Africa Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Many Nigerian celebrities and youths have stormed Abuja and Lagos in memorial processions for those who died on October 20, 2020 during protests against police brutality tagged EndSARS. 

