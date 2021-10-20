Turkey wants ‘new’ relations with Africa

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country is starting a new era of relations with Africa, all intended for a “fairer world”.

On his first visit to Angola on Monday, Erdogan, once a prime minister who has risen to the country’s topmost seat, said Turkey will continue to expand influence in Africa, but not to exploit the continent.

“We want a fairer world,” Erdogan said after the signing of seven legal instruments to strengthen cooperation with Angola on Monday evening.

President Erdogan, whose African trip will also cover Nigeria and Togo this week, is his first trip to the continent since the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

Turkey has been on a charm offensive in Africa, increasing its diplomatic representation on the continent to 43 from 12 in 2002. Turkish foreign ministry data shows that trade between the country and Africa has ballooned to $26 billion from $5.5 billion in 2003. The country has also expanded diplomatic relations by setting up embassies in 44 of 54 countries in Africa since 2004.

The Observer Research Foundation in July explained that when considering Turkey’s position in Africa’s evolving and developing process, it appears that it differs significantly from the norms and practices followed by more developed powers such as the US, the United Kingdom and France.

“Western governments’ long history of promoting dictatorships, secret arms shipments, and business interests through financial assistance, as well as their divisive policies, have done more harm than good to continental countries,” the foundation said in a bulletin.

“Turkey has a greater reputation in this regard than countries that are involved in the region and consider themselves conventional African partners. This condition benefits Turkey in all aspects of the economy.”

Istanbul will host the third Turkey-Africa Economic and Business Forum between October 21 and 23 and the third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit on December 18.

“We want a fairer world and for that we need to work together," President Erdogan said Monday in Luanda, referring to colonialism, adding that if "there is fear" the evil in Africa will continue.