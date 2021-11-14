Nigerian army general, 3 soldiers killed in battle with jihadists

Abuja,

Nigerian troops on Saturday lost an army brigadier general and three soldiers during a fight with Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters.

The battle, which saw 89 ISWAP fighters killed, took place at Askira Uba Local Government Area of North East Borno state near Chad and Cameroon where the troops successfully defended civilians in Askira.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Saturday in Abuja said that Brig.-Gen. Dzarma Zirkusu and three soldiers died in the battle.

The Nigerian army has deployed five A17-Jets, two A-29 Tucano, two Dragon combat vehicles and nine Gun Trucks and APC.

Brig. Nwachukwu said the deceased officer and the soldiers exhibited a rare display of gallantry as they fought the terrorists and successfully defended the location. He said the families of the senior officer and soldiers had been contacted.

Nigerian Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya condoled with families of the fallen heroes.

Mr Yahaya said the gallant soldiers courageously defended the territorial integrity of Nigeria and Nigerians. He said that the troops will continue to fight the terrorists.

During the clash, top ISWAP commanders were killed by military airstrikes in Askira Uba, Mulai, Ngamdu and Buniyadi in the North-East.

In what seems like a reprisal, the insurgents attacked some communities to avenge the loss of their commanders.

“The ISWAP terrorists, who invaded the Askira Uba town, destroyed telecommunication masts, forcing residents to flee,” a security source reported on Saturday.

“Another group of terrorists attacked Mulai village, close to Maiduguri and stole cattle while another gang of fighters attacked a communication mast and health centre in Buni Yadi, Yobe State and carted away a generator and drugs,’’ the security source added.