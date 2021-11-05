Abducted university workers freed in Nigeria: police

A police truck is stationed outside the University of Abuja Staff Quarters gate where unknown gunmen kidnapped people amongst whom were 2 of the university professors, lecturers and their family members in Abuja, Nigeria on November 2, 2021. 


Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon| AFP

By  AFP

Nigerian security forces Friday rescued six people who had been seized at a university near the capital's international airport, police said.

