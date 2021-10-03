Nigeria responds as banditry overwhelms states, causes hardship

Muhammadu Buhari

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari (2nd R) waves at the crowd as he attend a parade the country 61st Independence celebration at the Eagles Square in Abuja, Nigeria on October 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon| AFP
logo

By  Mohammed Momoh

West Africa Correspondent

Nation Media Group

 “The past 18 months have been some of the most difficult periods in the history of Nigeria. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.