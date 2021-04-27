Gunmen kill 2 more kidnapped students in Nigeria

Lagos,

Gunmen killed two more students abducted from a university in the northwest Nigerian state of Kaduna, local authorities said Monday.

Greenfield University, a private institution in the state, was attacked by gunmen on April 20, with an unspecified number of students kidnapped.

"On a sad note, security agencies have just reported to the Kaduna state government the recovery of two more dead bodies of Greenfield University students, killed by armed bandits," said Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner for internal security and home affairs of Kaduna, in a statement.

The death toll of the abducted students has risen to five so far.