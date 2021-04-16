65,000 flee attacks on northeast Nigeria town: UN

Nigerian soldier in Damasak

A Nigerian soldier, with a rocket propelled grenade (RPG), patrols on the outskirt of the town of Damasak in North East Nigeria on April, 25 2017.

Photo credit: Florian Plaucheur | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The attacks have underscored the jihadists' continued ability to hit the armed forces more than a decade into Nigeria's grinding insurgency.

As many as 65,000 people have fled the northeastern Nigeria town of Damasak following a series of jihadist attacks, the UN refugee agency said on Friday.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME The nine lives of Chebukati

  2. Nation Media Group bags two awards at the ‘Oscars of Design’

  3. Law change advocates race against time to beat deadlines

  4. Separating facts from fiction on the BBI proposals

  5. Reopening of BBI report splits Raila’s legal team

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.