Nigerian kidnappers kill 3 abducted students in escalating violence

Greenfield University in Kaduna

A general view of the gate of the Greenfield University in Kaduna, Nigeria, on April 21, 2021. 

Photo credit: Nasu Bori | Getty Images | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The announcement of the student deaths came hours after President Muhammadu Buhari had condemned the killing of "tens" of villagers early this week in neighbouring northwestern Zamfara state.

Three abducted Nigerian students have been shot dead by their kidnappers, a local official said on Friday, three days after they were snatched by gunmen from their university in the northwest of the country.

