Nigeria now wants Twitter, others registered before talks on ban

Nigeria Twitter tiff

Nigeria has gone a step further in its logjam with microblogging platform Twitter, insisting there will be no dialogue until the American networking platform is registered in Nigeria as a business entity.

Photo credit: Loic Venance | AFP
logo

By  Mohammed Momoh

West Africa Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Abuja

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Muturi, Haji wade into Judiciary row

  2. South Africa expels Malawi diplomats

  3. PRIME Raila and Kalonzo 'to revive Nasa'

  4. Uhuru allies meet to chart course ahead of 2022 polls

  5. Ruto spared as Raila's budget cut

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.