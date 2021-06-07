Indian social media site Koo launches in Nigeria after Twitter ban

Twitter

A Twitter logo is displayed on a smartphone screen. Nigeria has suspended Twitter in the country.

Photo credit: AFP
logo

By  Mohammed Momoh

West Africa Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Abuja. Indian social media and microblogging platform, Koo, has launched in Nigeria just days after the West African country banned Twitter indefinitely following its deletion of a tweet authored by President Muhammadu Buhari.

