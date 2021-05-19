Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Namibia allows gay couple's surrogate twins to enter

Phillip Lühl (right), from Namibia, sits in a bed with his new born baby twins, Paula (left) and Maya (centre) at their temporary accommodation in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, on April 14, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Namibia said Tuesday it had issued travel documents to twin infants of a gay couple born to a South African surrogate mother after weeks of legal wrangling.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as CJ

  2. MPs approve CJ nominee Martha Koome

  3. Magistrates, judges condemn attacks on colleagues over BBI Bill judgment

  4. PRIME US promises 80 million doses of Covid vaccines

  5. PRIME BBI court drama

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.