Namibia surrogate newborns lose court battle for travel documents

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

A Namibian court on Monday threw out a bid by a same-sex couple to have their twin daughters, born to a South African surrogate mother, issued documents to travel to Windhoek.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Idriss Deby's State funeral set for Friday

  2. Guns exposé: DCI summons a 'threat to media freedom'

  3. Kenya reports 629 new Covid-19 infections

  4. Uhuru in DR Congo for first ever State visit

  5. George Floyd trial: Biden says evidence overwhelming

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.