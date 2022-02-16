Mozambique ex-President Guebuza to testify in court over debt scandal

Former Mozambique president Armando Guebuza

Former Mozambique president Armando Guebuza. One of his sons was arrested on February 16, 2019 in crackdown on suspects linked to a government debt scandal. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  Arnaldo Vieira

Mozambique’s former President Armando Guebuza will appear in court on Thursday to testify over the 'hidden debt' scandal, becoming the first ex-Head of State to do so since independence. 

