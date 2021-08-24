Mozambique begins 'hidden debt' scandal trial

Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi

Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi.

Photo credit: File | Pool | AFP

By  AFP

The Mozambique trial of 19 suspects linked to a $2-billion secret loan scandal that plunged the southern African country into its worst-ever financial crisis began Monday in the capital Maputo.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.