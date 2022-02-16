Zimbabwe reopens land borders after a year

President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa. A cabinet meeting had approved the re-opening of Zimbabwe's land borders for travellers.

Photo credit: Courtesy | AFP

By  Kitsepile Nyathi

Zimbabwe Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Zimbabwe is reopening its land borders after closing them for over a year to ordinary travellers due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

