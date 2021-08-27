More than 210 killed in violence in western Ethiopia

Northern Ethiopia has been wracked by conflict since November when Abiy, the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner, sent troops into Tigray to topple the TPLF.

More than 210 people were killed over several days of ethnic violence in Ethiopia's tense Oromia region last week, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said Thursday.

