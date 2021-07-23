Mnangagwa fears US will use Covid-19 vaccines to topple him

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa salutes provincial leaders and other party delegates during the Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) annual people's conference in Goromonzi, on December 13, 2019. 

Photo credit: Jekesai Njikizana | AFP

By  Kitsepile Nyathi

Zimbabwe Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • President Mnangagwa’s ruling party accuses countries such as the US of funding the opposition MDC Alliance to pursue a regime change agenda.

Zimbabwe has accused the United States of trying to use Covid-19 vaccines to meddle in its internal political affairs, claiming Washington gave the country’s main opposition party half a million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

