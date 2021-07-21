South Africa to produce Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

Covid-19 vaccine

Under the agreement, Cape Town-based Biovac will complete the last step in the manufacturing process of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. 

Photo credit: Joel Saget | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The project will take time to get off the ground however, with the first African-finished Pfizer vaccines not expected before 2022.
  • Once up and running, Biovac is set to churn out more than 100 million doses annually.

Covid-19 vaccine makers BioNTech and Pfizer on Wednesday said they had found a South African partner to produce their jab on the African continent for the first time.

