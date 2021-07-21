Covid-19: Zimbabwe sanctions unvaccinated civil servants

Covid vaccination

Zimbabwe had since early last year been paying civil servants an allowance if they tested positive for coronavirus.

Photo credit: Ebrahim Hamid | AFP

By  Kitsepile Nyathi

Zimbabwe Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Zimbabwe will stop paying special allowances to civil servants that contract Covid-19 if they are not vaccinated, and will no longer provide subsidised transport to government workers who are yet to get the jab as it steps up its fight against vaccine hesitancy. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. South Africa to produce Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

  2. Kanu not breaking pact with Jubilee, party official says

  3. Another Nigerian secessionist leader arrested in Benin

  4. PRIME Mt Kenya leaders meet to avert pre-poll split

  5. PRIME Why Kenya is dragging feet on genomic sequencing for Covid-19

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.