UK to start mass deportation of Zimbabweans

Heathrow

150 undocumented Zimbabweans are to be deported from the UK on a private jet from Heathrow airport.

Photo credit: File

By  Kitsepile Nyathi

Zimbabwe Correspondent

Nation Media Group

The United Kingdom will this week start the mass deportation of Zimbabweans, who sought asylum at the height of the country’s political upheavals under the late Robert Mugabe.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.