Mixed reactions in Tanzania over plan to erect John Magufuli statue

Dar es Salaam,

A Sh420 million deal to renovate buildings and erect a statue of the late Tanzanian President John Magufuli has been greeted with much criticism.

The deal between the Tanzania Trade Development Authority (Tantrade) and the National Bank of Commerce (NBC) is supposed to see the statue built at the Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) grounds .

Critics on social media are of the view that the money could be put to better use, for example the war on the Covid-19 pandemic and implementation of socioeconomic development projects.

One ‘Molinga’ tweeted: “The money could have been allocated to the construction of schools, where many classrooms could be constructed.”

Oxygen cylinders

Ms Aneth Stanely said the Sh420 million deal is not a proper decision for Tanzania at the moment while Mr Martin Martin tweeted that the money could be used to improve services at hospitals such as Bugando in Mwanza and Ndanda in Mtwara, which are reported to have shortages of oxygen cylinders.

The cylinders are urgently needed to support Covid-19 patients having breathing problems.

“For several years, Tanzanians have been demanding completion of the new Constitution writing processes but nothing has been allocated in the 2021/22 fiscal year," the Twitter user said.

Dr Abel Kinyondo, a University of Dar es Salaam don and senior researcher at Repoa, told The Citizen that the money could be used to implement projects started by the Magufuli administration.

He said although the plan for Julius Nyerere Hydropower Projects was conceived by founding President Julius Nyerere, it was Magufuli who started their implementation.

"The standard gauge railway (SGR) is another Magufuli initiative, and naming it after him would be an appropriate way to remember the fallen leader," Dr Kinyondo said.

"Allocating the funds to the SGR project would make Dr Magufuli better-remembered by Tanzanians and future generations."

Strategic location

Noting that, in the US, statues of past leaders are strategically built in one area, to collect public revenue from tourists, he said Tanzania should do away with the idea of erecting statues everywhere.

Mr Buberwa Kaiza said protocols do not allow a leader’s monument to be built in an area bearing the name of another leader.

“Building ex-President Magufuli’s statue at the DITF grounds, bearing the name of the nation’s founding father, contravenes policies and protocols that should lead the nation,” he said. “Since this needs to be the policy and since there could be a legal issue, the government should enact laws if there are none.”

He said Chato District Council ,where Magufuli served for 20 years, could enact by-laws to approve the construction. He also said Sh420 million "is nothing" in the fight against Covid-19.

On Friday, Tantrade chief executive Edwin Rutageruka said the authority will issue a clarification on the matter.

“NBC is the main sponsor to renovate some buildings at the exhibition grounds. However, the statue has been at the centre of discussions,” he said