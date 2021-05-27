Mali military frees president, prime minister

Transition Mali President Bah Ndaw is seen during his inauguration ceremony in Bamako.

Photo credit: Michelle Cattani | AFP

By  AFP

Mali's interim president and premier have been released, a military official said Thursday, three days after they were detained and stripped of their powers in what appeared to be the country's second coup in nine months.

