African Union demands release of detained Mali leaders

Mali Transition President Bah Ndaw

In this file photo taken on September 25, 2020, Mali's Transition President Bah Ndaw is seen during his inauguration ceremony at the CICB (Centre International de Conferences de Bamako) in Bamako.

Photo credit: Michele Cattani | AFP
  • The interim leader was reportedly seized after he made unpopular changes to his Cabinet, replacing military representative Col Sadio Camara as Defene Minister.

The African Union (AU) on Tuesday demanded the immediate release of Mali's interim President and two senior officials whom the military detained on Monday in a coup attempt.

