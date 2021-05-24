Mali soldiers arrest President Bah Ndaw, PM Moctar Ouane after cabinet reshuffle

Transition Mali President Bah Ndaw

Transition Mali President Bah Ndaw is seen during his inauguration ceremony at the CICB (Centre International de Conferences de Bamako) in Bamako.   Soldiers took Mali's interim president and prime minister to a military base outside of the capital Bamako on May 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Michelle Cattani | AFP
By  Kemo Cham

Sierra Leone Correspondent

Nation Media Group

The Military in Mali on Monday arrested the country's interim President and his Prime Minister in the latest mutiny after a mini cabinet reshuffle.

