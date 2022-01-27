Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera names new cabinet after graft scandals

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed several new ministers after dissolving his entire cabinet over graft allegations as he tries to win over critics after a shaky start to his first term.

President Chakwera dissolved his entire cabinet after weeks of protests and pressure from civil society organisations for him to deal with mounting corruption scandals in his government.

The Malawian leader said some of the dismissed ministers and government officials will be prosecuted.

In his new cabinet, Mr Samuel Kawale was appointed Lands minister. Mr Mark Phiri is the new Trade and Industry minister, while Abida Mia was handed the Water and Sanitation portfolio. Vera Kamtukule is the new Labour Minister.

Mr Kawale replaced Kezzie Msukwa, who was fired after allegedly being involved in a corruption scandal.

President Chakwera’s office on Thursday said more appointments will be announced soon.

Zanga Zanga Chikhosi, the president’s spokesperson, said the naming of other new ministers had been delayed by the government’s response to the devastation caused by tropical storm Ana.

The Malwian leader’s move to dissolve his Cabinet has earned praise from the United States whose envoy said he was encouraged by the president’s stance against corruption.

“The US government's efforts to prevent corruption by encouraging government transparency and access to information,” said Jeremy Neitzke, the US embassy's charge d'affaires in Lilongwe in a statement.

“We concur with President Chakwera’s call to the citizens of Malawi to play an active role in the ongoing fight against corruption.”