Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera dissolves cabinet on graft row

Lazarus Chakwera

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera.

Photo credit: Amos Gumulira | AFP

By  AFP

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera on Monday sacked his entire cabinet over graft concerns, vowing to "confront all forms of lawless conduct by public officials".

