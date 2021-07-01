Kenneth Kaunda: State funeral set for Friday

Zambia's President Kenneth David Kaunda

In this file photo taken on December 15, 2013, Zambia's former President Kenneth Kaunda speaks during the funeral ceremony of South African former president Nelson Mandela in Qunu.

Photo credit: Odd Andersen | Pool | AFP

By  Michael Chawe

Correspondent in Lusaka, Zambia

Nation Media Group

Zambia will hold a state funeral on Friday, July 2, for founding President Kenneth Kaunda, who died aged 97 after being taken ill.

