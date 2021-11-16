Kampala explosions: What we know so far

Kampala explosions

Police cordoned off the scene the explosion in Kampala.

Photo credit: Daily Monitor

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

Two explosions hit Uganda's capital Kampala on Tuesday, injuring a number of people in what police termed an attack on the city, the latest in a string of blasts targeting the country.

