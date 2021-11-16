Kampala explosions: What we know so far

Two explosions hit Uganda's capital Kampala on Tuesday, injuring a number of people in what police termed an attack on the city, the latest in a string of blasts targeting the country.

The explosions occurred in the central business district of Kampala near the central police station and the entrance to parliament, police said.

Here is what we know so far:

Two explosions went off simultaneously shortly after 10am on Tuesday.

The first went off at Parliament Avenue, hitting the Jubilee Insurance Building that also houses the Inspector General of Government offices, just a few metres from Parliament while the second explosion was reported near Kooki Towers, opposite Central Police Station.

Ugandan authorities said two police officers died in the attacks.

Authorities are yet to confirm the number of people injured in the twin blasts.

Security agents cordoned off the area as surrounding buildings, including Parliament, were evacuated.

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah was among those who were evacuated from Parliament buildings. Anita Among, the deputy speaker of Parliament, suspended sittings and asked legislators to remain at home.