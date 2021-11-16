Two police officers 'dead' in Kampala blasts

Kampala, Uganda:

Two people, both of them police officers, have been reported dead in the blast that went off at the entrance of the Central Police Station in Kampala, Uganda.

The two officers, whose names we have concealed, were the first victims reported as scores are believed to have been injured in the Tuesday morning twin blasts that rocked the city, the first of an attack on government installations in the history of bomb attacks on Uganda.

Another bomb was suspected to be near Kooki Building in the city centre as police used sniffer dogs to search if there are any other unexploded bombs.

Morning blasts

The traffic flow in Kampala has been restricted in the city centre as vehicles to the city are being turned back at Airtel Roundabout, near The East African newspaper offices in Kampala.

Kampala Central Mayor Salim Uhuru has confirmed he has lost a friend in the morning blasts.

Meanwhile, Parliament sitting has been suspended as the road leading to and out of Parliament Avenue is closed.

One blast was at the entrance of the Central Police Station while another one went off near the Parliament building at 10am.

People are being evacuated from the nearby buildings, including the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah.