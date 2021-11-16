Deadly twin blasts rock Kampala
Kampala has been hit by twin blasts, leaving several people injured, local media reported Tuesday morning.
The blasts broke through the Kampala city centre as vehicles snaked in and out of the city for normal errands.
The two blasts that went off simultaneously, brought traffic to a standstill as police rescue vehicles and ambulances rushed to the scene.
One blast was at the entrance of the Central Police Station while another one went off near the Parliament building at about 10am.
As security combs the scene, the roads near the blasts have been closed, and people are being evacuated from the nearby buildings, including Uganda’s Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah.
Buildings such as Jubilee House, Kampala Capital City Authority, the seat of city administration have been closed and the police bomb squad is searching around and inside them.
Meanwhile, the ambulances are taking the injured to hospitals, although there no official details of injured or dead have been released.
There are security cameras on Parliament Avenue and security hopes they will be able to identify the events before the blast.
Three weeks ago, one person was killed and three others injured in a bomb attack in the Ugandan capital.
The explosion happened at a bar, killing a 20-year-old waitress.
Police said three suspected bombers disguised themselves as customers before planting the explosives under a table.
The Islamic State group (IS) later said it was behind the attack.
Last month, the United Kingdom warned that terrorists could carry out an attack in Uganda.
In a statement, the UK government called on their nationals to be extremely vigilant about their security “especially in crowded and public places like hotels, transport hubs, restaurants and bars, and during major gatherings like sporting or religious events”.
“Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners. UK Counter Terrorism Policing has information and advice on staying safe abroad and what to do in the event of a terrorist attack,” the statement read.
More as we get it