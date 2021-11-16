Kampala has been hit by twin blasts, leaving several people injured, local media reported Tuesday morning.

Deadly twin blasts rock Kampala

The blasts broke through the Kampala city centre as vehicles snaked in and out of the city for normal errands.

The two blasts that went off simultaneously, brought traffic to a standstill as police rescue vehicles and ambulances rushed to the scene.

VIDEO: Cars filmed burning after an explosion was reported at Jubilee Insurance along Parliament Avenue in Kampala City#MonitorUpdates@DavyLubz pic.twitter.com/LxqMOcIsLl — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) November 16, 2021

One blast was at the entrance of the Central Police Station while another one went off near the Parliament building at about 10am.

As security combs the scene, the roads near the blasts have been closed, and people are being evacuated from the nearby buildings, including Uganda’s Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah.

Buildings such as Jubilee House, Kampala Capital City Authority, the seat of city administration have been closed and the police bomb squad is searching around and inside them.

PHOTOS: Security officers using sniffer dogs to search for more evidence and explosions around Parliamentary Avenue where one of the two explosions was reported on November 16, 2021 https://t.co/fxMJ7h3HlL#MonitorUpdates

📸 @DavyLubz pic.twitter.com/jgFxPHnqNF — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) November 16, 2021

Meanwhile, the ambulances are taking the injured to hospitals, although there no official details of injured or dead have been released.

There are security cameras on Parliament Avenue and security hopes they will be able to identify the events before the blast.

A video grab shows burning cars at Parliamentary Avenue in Kampala following a suspected bomb explosion in Kampala City.

Three weeks ago, one person was killed and three others injured in a bomb attack in the Ugandan capital.

The explosion happened at a bar, killing a 20-year-old waitress.

Police said three suspected bombers disguised themselves as customers before planting the explosives under a table.

The Islamic State group (IS) later said it was behind the attack.

Some of the people injured in the parliamentary avenue explosion were given first aid at the KCCA City Hall health facility. They have been moved from the KCCA facility to more equipped health facilities including Mulga Hospital. #NTVNews



Read more 👉 https://t.co/ErXVVH6qhE pic.twitter.com/4zxyyfuOky — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) November 16, 2021

Last month, the United Kingdom warned that terrorists could carry out an attack in Uganda.

In a statement, the UK government called on their nationals to be extremely vigilant about their security “especially in crowded and public places like hotels, transport hubs, restaurants and bars, and during major gatherings like sporting or religious events”.

“Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places visited by foreigners. UK Counter Terrorism Policing has information and advice on staying safe abroad and what to do in the event of a terrorist attack,” the statement read.