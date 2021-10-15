UK issues alert over possible terror attacks in Uganda

UPDF soldiers and police forces patrol streets in Kampala on July 3, 2014 after the US embassy in Uganda issued a terror threat

Photo credit: File | AFP
What you need to know:

  • Uganda security agencies recently accused the Allied Democratic Forces rebels of attempting to carry out terror attacks.

The United Kingdom has warned that terrorists could carry out an attack in Uganda, but police say there is no need to elevate the threat levels.

