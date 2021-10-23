Several feared dead in Kampala bomb blast

The scene of the explosion in Kampala.

Photo credit: Courtesy NTV Uganda
Several people were feared killed and about seven severely injured in a Saturday night ''serious'' explosion at Digida pork joint in Komamboga, Kawempe Division, Kampala.

