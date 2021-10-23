Several feared dead in Kampala bomb blast

Several people were feared killed and about seven severely injured in a Saturday night ''serious'' explosion at Digida pork joint in Komamboga, Kawempe Division, Kampala.

''There was a bomb blast. Two persons - a young lady and a gentleman fatally wounded and others admitted with serious injuries,'' police chief political commissar, AIGP Asan Kasingye disclosed.

Security forces rushed to the scene October 23 following the blast that went off at around 9pm but media coverage was restricted as armed forces cordoned off the place.

Police said investigations were already underway.

''Our joint task teams from the bomb squad (were) called to thoroughly document the scene- to help determine whether the explosion arose out of an intentional act or not,'' Police informed in a statement late Saturday, further asking the public ''to remain calm as we (police) establish the true circumstances surrounding the incident.''