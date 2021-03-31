Heavy gunfire heard near presidency in Niger's capital

Niger

Soldiers patrol in the streets of Niamey on March 19, 2016.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

Residents of Niger's capital Niamey on Wednesday reported hearing gunfire overnight near the presidency, days before new president Mohamed Bazoum is due to take office.

