Suspected jihadists attack villages in Niger killing 137 people

Niger

Children play football in Mopti on March 19, 2021. On Sunday, 137 people died in raids in villages near Niger's border with Mali.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Scores of people have died in the deadliest suspected jihadist massacre ever to hit Niger, the government said Monday, underscoring the huge security challenge facing new President Mohamed Bazoum.

