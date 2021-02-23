Mohamed Bazoum wins Niger's presidential runoff

Niger's presidential candidate Mohamed Bazoum

Supporters dance next to a poster during the coalition campaign rally of Niger's presidential candidate Mohamed Bazoum on February 18, 2021 in Niamey ahead of Niger's presidential election runoff on February 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Issouf Sanogo | AFP

By  AFP

Former Interior minister Mohamed Bazoum, the candidate of Niger's ruling PNDS party, has won the presidential elections with 55.75 percent of the second-round vote, according to provisional figures published on Tuesday.

