Guinea coup plotters ponder deposed president's future

Guinean President Alpha Conde

Ousted Guinean President Alpha Conde. 

Photo credit: file | Carol Valade | AFP

By  AFP

Guinea's ruling junta is facing a tough choice: keep ousted president Alpha Conde detained, ignoring international demands for clemency, or free a powerful leader who could seek revenge.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.