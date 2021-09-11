Ecowas delegation fails to secure Alpha Conde’s release after talks with military

Ecowas delegation pressed for release of deposed President Alpha Conde and appointment of civilian premier.

Photo credit: Courtesy
By  Kemo Cham

Sierra Leone Correspondent

Nation Media Group

A much-anticipated meeting between a delegation of the West African regional bloc, Ecowas, and Guinea’s military junta failed to secure the release of deposed president Alpha Conde.

