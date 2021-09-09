African Union must stop Col Doumbouya

Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya

Lieutenant Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the Guinean coup leader, waves to a crowd as he arrives at the Palace of the People in Conakry on September 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Cellou Binani | AFP

By  Mutuma Mathiu

Editorial Director

Nation Media Group

"Guinea is beautiful. We don’t need to rape Guinea any more, we just need to make love to her.”

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.