Guinea coup leaders impose nationwide curfew

Guinea junta

 Members of the Armed Forces of Guinea drive through the central neighbourhood of Kaloum in Conakry on September 5, 2021. 

Photo credit: Cellou Binani | AFP

By  AFP

Guinean special forces staged a coup on Sunday, capturing President Alpha Conde and announcing a nationwide curfew "until further notice" as well as the replacement of governors by the military.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.