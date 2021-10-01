South Sudan flooding leaves at least 20 dead

South Sudanese refugees try to repair their hut in flooded waters at a refugee camp in al-Qanaa in southern Sudan, on September 14, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Garang A. Malak

South Sudan Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Last year, torrential rains and flash floods displaced thousands of people and destroyed several homes across South Sudan. The most affected areas were in Jonglei, Pibor, Upper Nile, Unity, Western, and Eastern Equatoria states.

At least twenty people have died in South Sudan’s Warrap State as a result of continuous devastating floods, a senior State official has confirmed.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.