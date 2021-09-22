South Sudanese refugees homeless again after Sudan floods

Displaced South Sudanese women walk towards the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) base in Malakal on January 12, 2014.

By  AFP

South Sudanese refugee Dawood Kour fled to Sudan to turn the page on a life of displacement, only to be forced onto the streets once more after floodwaters submerged his rickety shelter. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.