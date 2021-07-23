First group of Zimbabweans to be deported from UK arrive home

Heathrow

150 undocumented Zimbabweans are to be deported from the UK on a private jet from Heathrow airport.

Photo credit: File

By  AFP

The first group among dozens of Zimbabweans slated for deportation from Britain landed in the southern African country Thursday on a charter flight, an AFP correspondent said.

